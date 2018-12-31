What New United Coach Solskjaer Did To Paul Pogba - Lingard

Manchester United new coach, Ole Solskjaer, has restored Paul Pogba’s confidence, according to a teammate, Jesse Lingard.

Pogba bagged two goals on Sunday as United trashed Bournemouth 4-1 in a Premier League clash.

And Lingard believes the arrival of Solskjaer after Jose Mourinho’s sack has been instrumental to the Frenchman’s revival of form.

“I can definitely, definitely, see the Paul I used to know,” Lingard said. “I have seen him playing through the ranks and he is back to that player, the player we know.”

He added that “Paul’s enjoying his football. He’s playing in the role he likes to play in just inside, off the left.

“He has the freedom to make things happen. He has always got forward in that position and scored goals.”

According to him, “Ole has helped him 100%. He has given him the confidence and licence to be free, to play his game and do what we know he can.”