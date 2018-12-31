What I Told Buhari To Do In Southeast Before Joining APC- Uzor Kalu

A former governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu says he listed some projects for President Muhammadu Buhari to start and complete in the southeast before he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu who governed Abia State, Nigeria from between May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007, made this revelation on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Sunday.

The APC chieftain revealed that he was glad that the President resolutely pursued the completion of the projects in Southeast and other projects across the nation, noting that he joined the APC November 8.

His words: “I met President @MBuhari, a week before I joined the APC @OfficialAPCNg precisely on the 8th of November, we catalogued the new Niger bridge, Port harcourt/Aba/Umuahia Express Road, Enugu/Awka/Onistha express road, Nitemile to Markudi Road,

“Okigwe/Arondizogu to Nnewi road, Ohafia/Arochukwu & today they are under construction while some are nearing completion @FMPWH .”

“I am glad that the President @MBuhari has resolutely pursued the completion of these and other projects across the nation,” Kalu said.

I met President @MBuhari, a week before I joined the APC @OfficialAPCNg precisely on the 8th of November, we cataloged the new Niger bridge, Port harcourt/Aba/Umuahia Express Road, Enugu/Awka/Onistha express road, Nitemile to Markudi Road, — Orji Uzor Kalu (@OUKtweets) December 30, 2018

Okigwe/Arondizogu to Nnewi road, Ohafia/Arochukwu & today they are under construction while some are nearing completion @FMPWH .

I am glad that the President @MBuhari has resolutely pursued the completion of these and other projects across the natio .#PMB4plus4#NextLevel — Orji Uzor Kalu (@OUKtweets) December 30, 2018

Concise News reports that the former Abia state Governor is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over 11-years-long N7.6bn alleged fraud charges.