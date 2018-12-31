Uti Nwachukwu Reveals His Fear For Marriage

Actor, TV presenter and model, Uti Nwachukwu has revealed he is yet to get married because of the high rate of divorce in the society.

He made the revelation during an with Joy Marcus, explaining how he has met many unhappy couples than the happy ones.

He said, “I don’t know when but when it happens, it happens. With the way people are marrying and getting divorced, one has to think twice before going into it.

“I have met more unhappy couples than happily married couples in my life. It is really scary because if marriage was such a beautiful thing, why are there many unhappy couples.”

The reality TV star in the the interview also spoke on his career, education and other issues.

He said, “As a Big Brother Africa star, a lot of doors were opened to me. Inasmuch as I didn’t win the BBA 3, it still gave me leverage in the entertainment industry.

“I have not always had interest in acting because my first love was music; so, I always wanted to be a music star. Acting and hosting events came naturally to me, and I was doing it while in school.

“As for acting, I used to mimic a lot of people and my friends told me that I should become an actor.”