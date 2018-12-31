Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, will soon become a father as his girlfriend, Maria Salaues, is heavily pregnant with a child.

Earlier in December, it looked like all hell was let loose for the Frenchman after then-coach, Jose Mourinho, dropped him from the team.

However, Pogba is having a new lease of life under the interim coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been a mainstay of the revived United team having bagged three goals in the side’s three-game winning streak.

But Pogba is not only enjoying a great time on the pitch as Maria Salaues is expected to birth a new baby in the new year.