The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has challenged those accusing him of stealing Nigeria’s money to tender evidence to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former vice-president disclosed this in an interview with the Voice of America’s correspondent Aliyu Mustapha.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had on several occasions questioned the sources of Atiku’s wealth, suggesting he stole from Nigeria’s treasury during his time as vice president from 1999 to 2007.

But Atiku said: “I have challenged everybody publicly or otherwise, that if you have any evidence of corruption against me while I was in public office or as a politician, feel free to go to EFCC or the court, but nobody has come”.

The PDP candidate added that stronger laws and processes were needed to try those accused of corruption.