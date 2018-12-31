Teenagers Sell Siblings To Raise Waec Registration Fees

A 15-year-old Secondary School student, Precious Ehiedo and two others, have been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing and selling two siblings.

The incident was said to have happened in Imo State with the siblings said to be between two and seven years.

The siblings were sold for N800,000 to one Mama Joy who then resold one of the kids for N750,000.

“On November 13 at around 9am, one Precious Ehiedo, 15, daughter of Mr and Mrs Romeo and Uchechi Ehiedo, resident at Ogbuaku in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State but natives of Abraka in Delta State, requested from her parents money for the SSCE registration,” the Imo State commissioner of police, Dasuki Galadanchi said.

“Her parents told her to go and steal children for them to sell in order to raise money for her examination. Being familiar with the two children at her maternal home, Umuezeala Ama, in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, she stole the children.

“The girl and her father left for Mbano, but the father stopped at the Amaraku Market square, waiting for his daughter to hand over the children, who he had instructed her to steal.

“The 15-year-old met the children playing, stole them and joined her father at the Amaraku Market and both left with the children to Ogbaku.

“The children were sold to one Mama Joy at the rate of N800,000. Mama Joy, with one Favour Okoh, resold one of the children to one Juliet Ogbor for N750,000.”

Furthermore, the police noted that that one of the children was recovered on December 15 at Agbor in Delta state.

He added that efforts are in top gear to rescue the other kid.