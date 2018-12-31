A major tanker explosion has rocked a petrol station on Nike Lake road in Abakpa town in Enugu State, destroying properties worth billions of naira.

Concise News gathered that the blast was triggered by a cooking gas tanker loading products at about 9 am on Monday.

It was learned that the petrol station called Juhel petrol station has been gutted by the resultant fire which also spread to nearby shops vehicles and houses.

The fire service has successfully put out the fire and there are no reports of any casualties.