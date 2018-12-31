Susanna Dinnage has decided not to take up the Premier League chief executive offer role, sparking a hasty search for a new successor to the post.

The top division of English football made the announcement, just over a month after confirming Dinnage as the first female to hold the position.

Originally scheduled to replace the outgoing Richard Scudamore, the league’s nominations committee has now been reconvened to find a new figure to fill the role.

“Despite her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the Nominations Committee that she will not be taking up the position of chief executive.

“The Committee has reconvened its search and is talking to candidates. There will be no further comment until an appointment is made,” a Premier League statement read.

Dinnage, who has been with the Discovery network, the owners of Animal Planet, since 2009, had been set to assume her new role early in the new year.