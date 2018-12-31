Stop Stealing Female Pants Or..., Oba Of Benin Warns 'Yahoo Boys'

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has cautioned youths taking female pants for alleged money rituals to desist from the act.

Concise News learned that there have been alleged cases of internet fraudsters called “Yahoo Boys” taking female underwears for rituals.

Speaking on Sunday at a thanksgiving service at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral in Benin to round off the 2018 annual Igue Festival Celebrations, Oba Ewuare said such development is alien to the Benin Customs.

He warned those engaging in such acts to stop or face the dire consequences of their actions.

In addition, he urged youths and politicians to desist from violence ahead of the 2019 elections in the country.