Over 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While receiving the defectors at the weekend, the Kwara State Chairman of APC, Bashir Bolarinwa, pledge to accorded equal rights and privileges enjoyed by old members to them.

The chairman, while congratulating them, urged the defectors to add value to the party both in the state and at the national level.

Bolarinwa charged them to work for the success of the party in the upcoming elections by ensuring victory for all the candidates including the governorship, senatorial, National Assembly and state House of Assembly candidates.