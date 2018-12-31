Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is “open to dialogue” with the United States in a holiday message to President Donald Trump.

The message was included in a list of holiday greetings sent by Putin to heads of foreign states and governments that was released by the Kremlin on Sunday.

“In a congratulatory message to President of the United States of America Donald Trump on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays, Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russian-American relations are an essential factor in ensuring strategic stability and international security, and confirmed that Russia is open to dialogue with the United States on the widest possible agenda,” the Kremlin statement read.

The Kremlin said that former President George W. Bush was among the former heads of state to whom Putin had also sent a holiday message.