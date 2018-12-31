RCCG 2018 Crossover Service With Pastor Adeboye – Live Stream

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastored by Enoch Adeboye, has commenced its 2018 crossover service.

The crossover service is taking place at the RCCG headquarter located at Kilometre 46 Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Redemption Camp, Ogun state, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News reports that churches all over the country and the world at large celebrate crossover service every December 31st.

At today’s crossover service, Pastor Enoch Adeboye will be expected to release his prophecies for 2019.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God is a Pentecostal megachurch and denomination founded in Lagos, Nigeria. The General overseer is Enoch Adeboye, ordained in 1981. As of August 2018, RCCG has a presence in 198 countries of the world.