The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East has accused some high profile persons of plotting to frustrate the Igbo’s bid to have someone from their region succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known on Sunday by the National Vice Chairman (South East) of the APC, Emma Eneukwu, at the party’s zonal stakeholders’ meeting.

He noted that some persons, who are opposed to equity, were working hard to stop Igbo presidency in 2023.

Eneukwu said: “And then, we have threats from different quarters to make sure that they stop us in 2023 at all costs.

“They lose sight of the fact that power comes from God. If God says that you will not achieve a particular target, you will not achieve it; no matter what you do.

“But, I know that the God we serve will not watch our own share pass us by.

“He will not allow other people to take away what belongs to us. We understand that power is not given but taken.

“So, while everybody says that it is the turn of Ndigbo in 2023, we have to work for it because every other person is entitled to contest. But, the sentiment that is there is that people would say that these people (Igbo) have not ruled before.”