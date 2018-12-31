The Nigeria Police Force has vowed to remain at the residence of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate, Dino Melaye, until he surrenders.

The police made this known in a statement by its Force Public Relations Officer Jimoh Moshood on Sunday.

The security operatives, who have laid siege in the senator’s house for three days, said he is wanted for a case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide committed on July 19, 2018.

Moshood alleged that Senator Melaye and “his armed thugs” attacked police personnel and shot and wounded one Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, who was attached to 37 Mobile Force (PMF) on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

“The Police operatives with a duly obtained Warrant of Arrest deployed to arrest Senator Dino Melaye in his residence in Abuja will not retreat until Senator Dino Melaye surrenders himself for arrest and investigation,” Moshood said.

A team of policemen had stormed Senator Melaye’s Abuja residence on Friday to arrest him, but Melaye told reporters that he was not at home and will report to the police this week.