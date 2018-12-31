Pastor Dyes Hair, Reveals Its 'Spiritual Significane'

A young generation pastor identified as Newman Emmanuel has seriously been blasted, following a picture upload of his hair dyed in gold colour.

The pastor who was criticized on Facebook has asked several questions in relation to the authenticity of his title has a pastor.

However, the cleric who appeared rather unbothered has replied that God has given him consent to change the colour of his hair, adding that it had a “spiritual significance”

According to the cleric, part of its spiritual significance is that the hair can heal any form of sickness if touched by anyone with infirmity.

He wrote, “My Hair has a spiritual significance!! If you Touch it, Whatever sickness you’re carrying, dries up immediately!! And you will not die young, You must see your children’s children!! Don’t get it twisted.. God is aware of this!!”

