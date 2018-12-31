Omega Fire Ministries Crossover Service 2018 – Live Stream

Omega Fire Ministry International (OFM) pastored by Apostle Johnson Suleman, will hold its crossover service for 2018 later today.

The crossover service which will take place at the OFM headquarter located at kilometre 132, Benin-Okene-Abuja Express Way in Auchi, Edo state, southern Nigeria, will kick off by 8 pm Nigerian time.

Concise News reports that churches all over the country and the world at large celebrate crossover service every December 31st.

At today’s crossover service, Apostle Suleman will be expected to release his prophecies for 2019.

How to watch OFM crossover service 2018…

Omega Fire Ministries crossover service 2018 can be live-streamed via Celebration Television on Youtube.

Celebration TV is the official television channel of Apostle Suleman. The station brings the world the latest event of the Apostle and Omega Fire Ministries.