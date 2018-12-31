North-East Power Transmission Capacity Raises By 100% — TCN

The Transmission Company (TCN) has said the power transmission capacity in the North-East has risen by 100 percent.

This was revealed by the TCN Managing Director, Usman Mohammed in Abuja over the weekend.

According to him, the transmission capacity in the region has jerked up twice due to the recent installation of two 330kV transmission substations in the North-East.

“We have concluded and energised two 330kV substations in the North-East, which is a 100 percent increase on the capacity that is existing in the whole of North-East,” he told Punch.

“The North-East had only two 330kV substations but we have added two, making it 100 percent increase. However, are we there? No, we are not yet there but we will get there.”

In addition, he said “A recent poll was conducted by Channels Television on how people feel about electricity and 73 percent said that they feel that power supply has improved.

“Of course, it is not that we don’t have problems here and there, but on the whole, things are not as they used to be. There is an improvement.

“The NBS’ (National Bureau of Statistics) recent document stated that power generation, transmission and distribution have improved by 18 percent and that is a considerable improvement.

“Also in 2018, we were able to get approval for most of our projects under the Transmission Expansion Programme.

“We have the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project which is $486m and has been approved by the World Bank.

“We also have the Northern Corridor project which is $275m with €25m grant inside it and this has been approved by the board of AfDB (African Development Bank).”