NMRC Refinances N18bn For Housing Loans

The Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) has said it has it refinanced mortgage loans in the country with N18bn as at December 2018.

This was contained in a statement by the company on Sunday in Abuja where it said the core mandate of developing the primary and secondary mortgage markets by raising long-term funds from the capital market, thereby promoting affordable home ownership in Nigeria.

It added that the refinancing of the N18bn housing loan was part of the company’s agenda to promote affordable housing in the country.

In addition, it said this will be achieved by leveraging funding from the capital market to deepen liquidity in the primary and secondary mortgage markets.