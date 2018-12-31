Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Monday, Dec. 31.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin, has met with the Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Naval staff at the headquarters of the Theatre Command Operation in Maiduguri. At the meeting, General Olonishakin commended the troops for their gallant defeat of rampaging insurgents in Baga and its environs.

A former governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu says he listed some projects for President Muhammadu Buhari to start and complete in the southeast before he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Kalu who governed Abia State, Nigeria from between May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007, made this revelation on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Sunday.

The Nigerian Army has said it will relocate residents of Baga town in Baga Local Government Area of Borno State following ongoing military operations in the area. According to a statement by the army spokesman, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the relocation operation is to be out in conjunction with the Borno state government.

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed gladness over President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to draw curtains on the signing of bills for the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the Igbo to be careful of deception from the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2019 general election. Obasanjo, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting at Ukpor, Nnewi South area of Anambra State, said the APC can only offer wary promises.

Local hunters on Sunday engaged suspected Boko Haram fighters who invaded Buni- Gari, a town in Yobe state, northern Nigeria in a fierce battle. A resident in the know about the development said the insurgents struck around 5 pm on Sunday.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has approved the appointment of Hakeem Muri-Okunola as the new Head of Service (HoS). The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Habib Aruna, in a statement on Sunday, said Muri-Okunola’s appointment followed the retirement of Folasade Adesoye on Dec. 27.

The Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has alleged that he rejected a $5million bribe from former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. Hamzat, a former commissioner of works in Lagos state, said this happened during the 2015 elections when he contested against incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for the party’s ticket.

