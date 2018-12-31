New Year: What Atiku Wants From Nigerians In 2019

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has admonished Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

Atiku, a former Vice-President, noted this on Monday in his New Year message to Nigerians.

He said despite the harsh economic and security situation of the country, Nigerians should not lose hope going into the New Year.

“Don’t lose heart and hope. Nigeria is no stranger to overcoming difficulties,” Abubakar said.

“In 2018, we became the world headquarters for extreme poverty, however, I am convinced that in 2019, if we chart a new course, we can become the world headquarters for hope and extreme devotion to the cause of lifting our people out of poverty.”

Atiku added that “We can chart a new course and open a new chapter that sees every Nigerian living in peace and prosperity with their neighbor.

“It can be the year when our youths finally get a job instead of being unfairly tagged as lazy. With purposeful leadership, it can also be the year when we put an end to terrorism and usher in a golden age of peace.”

He, therefore, told urged Nigerians that “We shall win over forces of disunity. We shall win over forces of poverty and backwardness.”