Auckland in New Zealand, and Sydney, Australia, were among the first cities to usher in the year 2019, with loads of fireworks.

Concise News had learned that there was torrential rain as a thunderstorm swept the city just before midnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology had predicted on Monday that there will be “chance of a light shower/thunderstorm” in the evening, most likely in the west of the city.

The city was then hit by a downpour by 5 pm and forced the cancelation of the 8 pm aerial flyover display.

About one million persons gathered at the Sydney Harbour to welcome the New Year with spectacular fireworks.

And in Auckland, New Zealand, thousands crowded the Sky Tower just as the fireworks exploded from the top of the 328-meter edifice.

Also, there were tens of thousands who went to beaches and streets in one of the first countries that welcomed the year 2019.

See pictures from the cities below: