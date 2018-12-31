The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it has sanctioned four operators for violating the Nigerian civil aviation regulations (NigCARs).

Sam Adurogboye, the general manager, public relations, NCAA, made this known on Sunday in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.

Adurogboye said those sanctioned included both scheduled and non-scheduled operators but however, refused to reveal the identities of the operators.

The NCAA public relations GM said three of the affected operators were to pay a fine ranging from N1.5 million to N2 million, while the fourth operator had its air operator certificate (AOC) suspended for 180 days.

Adurogboye said the affected operators were caught when NCAA aviation safety inspectors (ASI) visited their premises.

According to Adurogboye, a number of deficiencies, including non-implementation of training programmes for maintenance personnel as required and irregularities concerning helicopter flight identification were discovered during the inspection.

His words: “Also discovered were deliberate violation of the regulations, performing maintenance programme without necessary approval and the use of outdated manual,” Adurogboye said.

“NCAA wishes to assure all stakeholders that it will continue to ensure the Standard Operating Procedures are strictly followed.”

The NCAA public relations GM added that the aviation authority had directed that the maintenance personnel be trained immediately.