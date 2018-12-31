A group of Niger Delta militants has vowed to renew attacks on oil installations and breach their ceasefire with the Federal Government.

The group is made up of the Niger Delta Creek Warriors, Ogunuma Camp of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Republic Seekers, and Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders issued the threat on Sunday.

According to the group, the President Muhammadu Buhari government was toying with the relative peace in the oil-rich region.

It warned that if the militants’ demands were not met, they would be left “with no choice than to resume hostility in the Niger Delta region.”

“It has come to our notice that President Muhammadu Buhari and his subordinates do not want the relative peace we’re having now in the country,” the militants added.

“Having been waiting for long without his implementing the demands by the pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum on behalf of the people of Niger Delta, we have no option than to withdraw our ceasefire deal with Federal Government.

“We, therefore, give Federal Government seven days ultimatum to address our demands immediately as we cannot continue to be continuously deceived.”

It added that “We are aware that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) applied for the renewal of oil blocs in Niger Delta and we have not seen what they have done before. Let them go offshore.”

Some of the demands by the militants include the resettlement of the displaced Bakassi communities, implementation of the Green Tree agreement reached when the International Court of justice (ICJ) transferred the disputed territories in Bakassi to Cameroon jurisdiction.

Others are the cleanup of Ogoni and entire Niger Delta region, an immediate take-off of Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), funding of Okerenkoko Maritime University and upgrading of the Maritime Academy, Oron to University status.