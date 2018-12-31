The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) on Monday said the late former President Shehu Shagari was a compassionate leader.

Shagari, who was Nigeria’s leader from 1979 to 1983, died on Friday at the National Hospital in Abuja. He was 93.

And Dr Francis Faduyile, President of the aforementioned association, said that Shagari’s tenure had impacted positively in the health sector, where he instituted welfare-driven policies.

“We commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari, the family of former President Shehu Shagari, the good people of Sokoto State and the generality of Nigerians on the demise of the revered leader,’’ Faduyile said in a statement.