Man Stabs Pastor To Death During Church Service

Police have arrested a man, Francis M.Nabegmado, over the death of the pastor of Central Assemblies of God Church, Rev Dr David Nabegmado.

Rev Nabegmado was stabbed to death on Sunday morning at the church premises, Tema Community Four, Ghana, when he was preparing to deliver a sermon.

Francis, who is his nephew who lived with him for some time, was identified as a key suspect in the gruesome murder.

The deceased was accosted by the suspect while moving from the church office into the main auditorium for the day’s service at about 9am.

Rev Nabegmado was scheduled to minister to the church on Sunday when the incident occurred.

Although the reason for the attack is yet unknown, Graphic Online gathered that Rev Nabegmado died at the Tema General hospital where he was taken to for treatment.

A knife, which was used to stab Rev Nabegmado, has been retrieved by the police.