Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Romelu Lukaku will not play in a “target man” role as long as he is in charge.

Lukaku endured a difficult first half of the season, struggling for form and fitness after claiming he had been negatively impacted by building up too much muscle during the World Cup.

The 25-year-old striker was granted compassionate leave over Christmas and, as such, is further behind than the majority of his team-mates with respect to match sharpness.

After the win over Bournemouth, Solskjaer told reporters: “At times he’s a good target man, but if you tell him to be a target man he’ll never face the goal.

“Today [Sunday] he was side-on and he’s got the attributes of a top, top striker.

“We need to work on his fitness, but I’m delighted. Even though he was half a yard offside [for his goal], it was a good finish.”

