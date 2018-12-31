Local Hunters ‘Chase Boko Haram Fighters’ From Buni- Gari In Yobe

Local hunters on Sunday engaged suspected Boko Haram fighters who invaded Buni- Gari, a town in Yobe state, northern Nigeria in a fierce battle.

A resident in the know about the development said the insurgents struck around 5 pm on Sunday.

The resident said though soldiers were not on the ground when the attack was launched, the hunters succeeded in forcing the insurgents to beat a retreat, a report by TheCable said.

According to the report, another source said though the insurgents have been sent out of the town, Buni-Gari has been deserted.

“Many have fled to nearby Buni-Yadi over the fear that Boko Haram members might regroup and launch a deadlier attack.

“Buni-Yadi is more secure than Buni-Gari. There are soldiers there,” the resident told the online news medium.

Concise News reports that the attack came two days after the nation’s minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said Boko Haram has not struck outside Borno since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.