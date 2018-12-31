Lagos Rep Member Dies

A member representing Ibeju Lekki in the House of Representatives Abayomi Ayeola has passed away.

It was learned that Ayeola died at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city on Sunday afternoon after a brief illness.

Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, Joe Igbokwe, who made this known in a statement, described Ayeola’s death as a great loss to the ruling party.

The statement reads: “His election to represent his people for the third term without any rancour is an indication of his popularity among the people that he was so loved and a respected party member.

“It is unfortunate that his death occurred at a time like this when we are already in campaign period for the 2019 general elections.

“Our hearts are with the family, may the Lord grant the repose eternal life and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Ayeola will be greatly missed.

“The party and the family will give further announcements on burial arrangement, ” the statement added.