Nigerian blogger Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that there is a curse on the Adeleke family and only Davido can break it.

The controversial blogger had earlier claimed that Davido’s mother had sent her to the singer, stressing how unhappy she was with her son.

The self-acclaimed prophetess also wrote on her Instagram page that fans of Davido should disassociate themselves from him.

Her post reads: “#ProphetKOO If u are a Davido fan, It’s time for you to DETACH now. OBO, DMW, HKN is the leader of the Illuminati for 2019. Anyone that mentions these acronyms are doomed in the 666 realm. Nothing can go well, businesses failed, jobs lost, standstill bank accounts, failure. My prophecy will come to pass. Women that attend his concerts will get sexually harassed or assaulted. There is an Adeleke curse which had to be broken.

“Davido has 48 hrs to fulfill his late mother’s wish to cleanse the evil trailing him & his fans. She told me to tell him to read King David’s Psalm 21 twenty one times before January 1st. Pay attention to verse 12 she said. She said she gave birth to him the 21st day

”Davido has exactly 30 hours left to apologize properly to 8 people or the Adeleke curse will never be broken in 2019. His mother told me to tell him to focus on Psalm 21 verse 11-12. The psalm must be read 21 times before midnight Dec 31st 2018. The 666 realm will be unleashed mercilessly in 2019.”