American Ace Rapper, Kanye West, has again called out fellow rapper, Drake for following his wife, Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

The father of three took to Twitter to attack him after he discovered that Drake has since followed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, on social media.

In a series of Tweet which has now been deleted, the 41-year-old rapper wrote: “I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” he tweeted.

“I had to bring this up because it’s the most fucked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning,” he added. “Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram.”

Despite the rant, Kanye still sent positive vibes to Drake adding, “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”