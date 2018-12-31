A Second Republic lawmaker Junaid Mohammed has stated that voting President Muhammadu Buhari or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would be a mistake.

Mohammed urged Nigerians not to vote if the chances narrow down to only the aforementioned men.

“I can’t choose between Buhari and Atiku because none of them stand for what I represent in politics and I have been in this business for over forty years,” Daily Post quoted him as saying.

“Secondly, I believe the people of this country have the right to choose and I also believe they deserve something better which at the end of the day they would be happy about.

“They have already made mistake by electing Buhari and electing Atiku would be another mistake for which only God knows if Nigeria can handle.

“I believe in an election with a choice and if what we are going to have in 2019 melts down to Atiku and Buhari then it’s an election without choice.

“There is this tendency among Nigerians which is very cynical and I do not approve of which is ‘we know that Buhari has failed but the context between him and Atiku is that of evil and lesser evil’.”