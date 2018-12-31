Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, have described the late first executive President of Nigeria, Shehu Shagari, as a unifier and humble man.

The former President and the PDP vice-presidential candidate made this known during their condolence visit to the family of the late President.

Jonathan and Obi were received at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport in Sokoto by the state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, before proceeding to Shagari’s residence where many others had gathered to commiserate with the family.

“One thing unique about Shagari is that those who have interacted with him know that in spite of the serious positions he held, he was a very simple and humble man,” Jonathan said.

Obi also commended Shagari’s decision to pick Ekwueme as his running mate, adding that the gesture is something that the people of the South-East will not forget.

He said, “Next year will be 40 years that Dr Alex Ekwueme was his vice president. Imagine what it is for us that for the past 40 years we’ve never had the opportunity of being part of the executive arm of government (in that capacity); and this (Shagari was the man who gave us the opportunity.

“Dr Ekwueme would always tell us that you need to work with somebody like Shagari to appreciate what leadership is all about.”