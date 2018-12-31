Jerry Gana Reveals How SDP Will Fix Nigeria If Elected

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Jerry Gana, says his party will take Nigeria by storm come 2019.

Gana, a former Minister of Information and National Orientation while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Prof Gana said 2019 will see the second coming of the SDP, explaining that the first advent of the party was in 1993 when Chief MKO Abiola won the presidential polls flawlessly.

His words: “I want to assure you that the SDP which have won an election in Nigeria before, will do it again”.