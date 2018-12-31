Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna has defended himself to be a true father of his daughter, following the denial by his baby mama, Sonia Colombos.

Recall IK had celebrated the little girl who turned a year older today but the mother of the girl blasted him for the action, alleging he has never been there to play his role as a father.

Sonia Colombos further accused the actor of stealing photos from her Instagram page to wish their daughter a happy birthday.

Also, a friend to the actor’s estranged lover took to the comment session of the post to further abuse him of neglecting his first child, but, the actor replied the comment by explaining himself.

See Screenshots