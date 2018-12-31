Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara was reportedly racially abused on social media following his penalty miss against Huddersfield, the club has said.

The club’s manager Claudio Ranieri said Kamara disobeyed team orders by seizing the ball and arguing with Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the club’s regular penalty taker, and subsequently missed the late spot kick.

Mitrovic netted in injury time to snap a six-game winless run for Fulham but the victory was marred by abusive posts on Kamara’s social media accounts, some of which were racist.

A Fulham spokesperson said: “We are aware that numerous hurtful comments have been posted on Aboubakar Kamara’s social media account.

“As a club that prides itself on our respect and civility, we condemn anyone associated with this repulsive activity.

“The club will provide all necessary support to Aboubakar and take the strongest possible action against those responsible.”