A former Watford and Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has taken to social media show off his newly-built mansion.

Ighalo, 29, posted a video of the edifice with a swimming pool, gym, and football on his Instagram page.

“One day you will laugh at the problems you have today DONT GIVE UP,” the Changchun Yatai star wrote.

The Edo-born man moved to China in 2017 from Watford and has bagged 36 goals in 55 games for the team.

He netted 21 goals and one assist for the outfit this past season – earning him the team’s highest goalscorer.

In addition, he grabbed five goals in two matches for the three-time African champions in the qualifiers for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.