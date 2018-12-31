Christ Embassy (Pastor Chris) Crossover Service 2018 – Live Stream

Christ Embassy also known as Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, pastored by Chris Oyakhilome, will hold its crossover service for 2018 later today.

The crossover service which will take place at Christ Embassy headquarter located at 51-53 Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, will kick off by 9 pm Nigerian time.

Concise News reports that churches all over the country and the world at large celebrate crossover service every December 31st.

At today’s crossover service, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will be expected to release his prophecies for 2019.

How to watch Christ Embassy crossover service 2018…

Christ Embassy crossover service 2018 can be live-streamed via these links…

vchurch2.christembassy.org

www.christembassy.org

pastorchrisonline.org

Also, note that Africa Independent Television (AIT) will air Christ Embassy 2018 crossover service by 9 pm Nigerian time.