The National Union of Air Transport Employees and the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria have vowed to go on strike by January 2.

Concise News understands that the threat is due to demand promotion of their members in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is not met.

The unions, on Sunday, said the NCAA had been taking them for granted over the welfare of their members.

The Chairman, Joint Action Committee, NCAA and Chairman of NUATE, NCAA branch, Lucky Izebhokun, noted that the system had discouraged workers.

“We have had issues with people being transferred from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency especially, because there is no promotion in NCAA, and you will see them bossing the people in NCAA, we have told the management that we can no longer accept that,” Izebhokun added.

“We wrote and told the management and gave them three weeks; there will be serious issues.

“We are talking about promotion from level 14 to 15 and 16 that is the senior management cadre.”