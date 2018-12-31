Former England and Arsenal marksman Ian Wright has rebuked a Twitter user for referring to his Nigerian attire as atrocious.

The Arsenal legend, clad in a black Nigerian apparel, was a guest analyst on the BBC Premier League Match of The Day show on Sunday, December 30.

Wright tweeted an image of him in the cloth, with an emoji and the Nigerian flag suggesting he was proud of the outfit.

But a Twitter user @lfctomo84 had something quite different in mind with this tweet: ”That shirt is atrocious.”

That shirt is atrocious 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Tomo (@lfctomo84) December 31, 2018

Wright cautioned the tweep by asking the Twitter user to be respectful as it is a Nigerian outfit.

Other Twitter users, however, condemned the user, who appears to be a Liverpool fan by virtue of the username.

Concise News captured some tweets.

I like it! — Martin (@nakamuramartin) December 31, 2018

No it isn’t. Ian is always stylish. — alison (@alison38527092) December 31, 2018

Looks nice too me 🤷🏽‍♂️🇳🇬 boy clothing love it @IanWright0 blessing and Lovage king 🤴🏽 — Daniel Doyley (@D_double07) December 31, 2018

Shirt is probably worth more than u are 🤣 — Brandon🔴⚪️ (@BLDavid_) December 31, 2018

To be honest Wrighty when Mr Charisma Keown mentioned it on MOTD2 last night you were laughing 🤣🤣🤣🤣 about it 🙄 You didn’t tell him he was being disrespectful 🤔😕😶 — Dean Evans (@DeanReds70) December 31, 2018

As sharp as Nigeria’s World Cup kit, Ian dresses well. — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) December 31, 2018

Rude ! — Fewtrell77 (@rubyh01) December 31, 2018

It’s a good Nigerian Attire. 👏👏👏👏👍 Well done Ian — Br!ght (@Brightknows) December 31, 2018

Bin dippers shouldn’t comment on anyone’s atire. You all wear pyjamas to the shops. — Barry (@barryroscoe) December 31, 2018

A man with no personal photos talking about appearance? Yep that works 🙄 — Tom Williamson (@OracleofShire) December 31, 2018

Your behaviour is atrocious @lfctomo84 — Rhys (@waitesyrhys) December 31, 2018