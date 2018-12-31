Former England and Arsenal marksman Ian Wright has rebuked a Twitter user for referring to his Nigerian attire as atrocious.

The Arsenal legend, clad in a black Nigerian apparel, was a guest analyst on the BBC Premier League Match of The Day show on Sunday, December 30.

Wright tweeted an image of him in the cloth, with an emoji and the Nigerian flag suggesting he was proud of the outfit.

But a Twitter user @lfctomo84 had something quite different in mind with this tweet: ”That shirt is atrocious.”

Wright cautioned the tweep by asking the Twitter user to be respectful as it is a Nigerian outfit.

Other Twitter users, however, condemned the user, who appears to be a Liverpool fan by virtue of the username.

Concise News captured some tweets.

