About 50 corpses were burnt beyond recognition at the General Hospital in Enugwu-Ukwu town in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The mystery fire was said to have started at about 5:41 pm on Saturday, December 29, at the mortuary section of the hospital.

Families and relatives who deposited their loved ones were left in shock following the incident, which to many still remain a mystery as no explanations were given as to the cause of the inferno at the mortuary.

The State police command’s spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident and appealed to the people to remain calm.

Haruna said a Police Patrol team led by DPO Nimo Division CSP Egu Benjamin rushed to the Scene and cordoned off the Area to prevent looters from taking advantage of the situation to loot before contacting firefighters.

Haruna said: “The fire Service department arrived at the scene and put off the fire with the help of local volunteers.

“However, the fire has caused extensive damage on the building as almost all the corpses at the mortuary were burnt beyond recognition.”

Haruna said the cause of the fire was yet unknown, but stated that the case was under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano, has visited the scene of the Enugwukwu General Hospital Mortuary fire disaster to see things as they really are on the ground.

He was accompanied by the state commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, senior police officers and other stakeholders.

The governor upon rounding off inspection of the site condoled with families affected and reassured them of his commitment to unravelling the mystery behind the fire outbreak.

Obiano announced that a committee will be set up to look into the incident.