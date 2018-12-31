The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has demanded that an independent team of experts in mental health examine all Presidential candidates for the 2019 elections.

The CUPP raised the alarm over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari following the allegation made by the president’s wife that the presidency had been hijacked by two or three people.

In a statement issued by CUPP’s national spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, the coalition said that any person who does not pass the examination should not be allowed to participate in the election.

CUPP also called on President Buhari to face the Nigerian media and stop holding them in disdain as they are professionals that are renowned world over for their expertise.

Ugochinyere said: “A country of about 200 million people cannot be living and thriving under the situation of being in doubt of the mental stability of the man who holds their mandate to lead and who is seeking an extension of that mandate.

“The international community is also expressing a similar doubt hence the reactions in the economy and the withdrawal of their businesses from the country. At no other particular time in the history of Nigeria has the number of businesses which closed down in the almost four years of the Buhari Presidency happened before in Nigeria.

“Is it not to hide the mental status of the President that the yet to be identified two or three people who have hijacked the Presidency according to the wife of the President that the President has been directed not to speak outside his written speeches?

“Nigerians want to know the identities of the persons that write these speeches, their ideologies and their stake in the Nigerian project because many a time the President reads speeches that are not in tune with reality as he did during the presentation of budget 2019 and was rightly booed by lawmakers.”