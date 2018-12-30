Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the Igbo to be careful of deception from the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2019 general election.

Obasanjo, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting at Ukpor, Nnewi South area of Anambra State, said the APC can only offer wary promises.

The former Nigerian leader said that the party had no plans to hand over the presidency of the country to the Igbo as promised.

He said, “I urged you the Igbo not to allow anybody to relegate you to the background because you occupy a place of preeminence in this country.”

He urged the Igbo to take their destiny in their hands by getting united in the 2019 general elections and make a mark.

“The Igbo must bury their differences and work together for the actualisation of the Atiku/Obi project in their best interest.

“It’s dangerous to take the APC government seriously,” Obasanjo stated.

Describing Peter Obi as a beacon of hope, Obasanjo asked him to reach out to major stakeholders in the south East to drum support for the 2019 PDP presidential project.

He said, “You and your presidential candidate have become the beacon of hope to all Nigerians who have had it so rough in the last four years.

“You need to think out of the box to take this country out of the woods caused by incumbent clueless administrators.

“With your pedigree as a governor, I’m hopeful that things will work again in Nigeria under your leadership as vice president.”