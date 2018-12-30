Following the insulting trends about internet beggars about being fake, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has declared her for the beggars.

The mother of made it that she is not in support of those who shame online beggars. No doubt, myriad of users storm the pages of celebrities to ask for a thing or two.

According to Tonto, it takes a lot of courage to beg publicly, she opines that, if you can’t help them, at least, treat them right.

She wrote on her page, “2019 TIPS It takes a lot to publicly beg,2019 those who come to our pages for arms.

“If we can’t give them let’s pls treat them right, only those who have been in the stage of having nothing can relate to the shame your courage gets you when you speak up.. my prayer is you have enough this 2019 so even you can give to others!!”