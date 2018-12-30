Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he plans to talk David De Gea and Anthony Martial into staying at the club beyond the end of next season.

Both players have had their contracts extended until June 2020 by United vice-chairman Ed Woodward, having failed to agree new long-term deals despite protracted negotiations at the club.

Solskjaer believes Martial can operate as a No 9 or out wide but believes United’s priority should be “to get Anthony facing forward”.

“I know the club want them to sign because they are top quality players,” said Solskjaer, who believes he will have an input on any transfers at United during the January window.

“It’s down to the players but when you’re at Man United there isn’t a lot of greener grass on the other side. You are at the best place. It’s the biggest club in the world.

“For me, I would hope I can help or guide these players to maybe tip them over to thinking they want to stay at this club.

“If you are a regular at Manchester United, I think you should grasp the opportunity to stay here and become part of the history.”