Shagari's Death: Buhari Orders Flags To Fly At Half Staff For 3 Days

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that flags be lowered as a mark of respect for the late former president Shehu Shagari, who died on Friday in Abuja.

This would be carried out in the military environment, para-military formations and public buildings across Nigeria.

The late Shagari was buried in Shagari, Sokoto on Saturday, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Buhari had described Shagari’s death as the departure of a patriot whose life of service and humility was widely acknowledged, said the flags should be lowered for three days, from Sunday.