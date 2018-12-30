The Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin has met with the Chiefs of Army, Airforce and Naval staff at the Headquarters of the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri in continuation of the routine operational visit.

At the meeting, General Olonishakin commended Operation Lafiya Dole troops for their gallant defeat of rampaging insurgents in Baga and environs.

Last week a similar meeting held at the Headquarters of the Air Taskforce in Maiduguri.

Since the previous meeting, attacks had occurred spontaneously in various part of the Northeast some of which include Kareto, Katarko, Baga, Monguno, and Barma among others.

Only the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and principal officers attended the high-level strategic meeting where operations were reviewed vis a vis recent happenings.