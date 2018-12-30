Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will continue to play Eden Hazard a false nine as the uncertainty over the future of Alvaro Morata grows.

The Spaniard has not been included in his team’s squad for their last four Premier League games, with that streak set to continue against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Hazard has been deployed as a centre-forward in the absence of a more reliable option, and has scored three times in those four appearances.

Recating, Sarri said: “We need to be balanced on the pitch and be more solid.

“In the last matches I prefer this solution (Hazard at forward). For the future everything is open.

“I think that Alvaro is better in the box and better to attack spaces but I have to say Eden is improving as you saw in the last match with the second goal, he attacked very well the space.

“It’s different as Eden is better when he comes to play with the midfielders and opens spaces. He’s another way of playing.”