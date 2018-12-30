The Media Aide to Senate President Bukola Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, has described the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, as someone known for deliberate misinformation and outright falsehood.

Concise News had earlier reported that the Minister of Information had called the Senate President a desperate political warlord trying to play down the offa bank robbery in Kwara.

Saraki had recently in a radio programme mentioned that he donated N10 million to Offa when he paid a condolence visit to him after the heist.

Speaking on Saturday in Offa, the Minister of Information said a certain warlord had boasted of giving N10 million to the community, asking if the individual also brought back to life those who were killed.

Responding to Mohammed’s claim, Olaniyonu stated that those who are trying to implicate the Senate President in the Offa robbery affair, by all means, were so fixated on that mission that they are messing up with the due process that would give justice to the victims, both dead and alive, and closure to their families.

Olaniyonu said: “During the Senate President’s syndicated radio interview, he made it clear that it was unthinkable that anybody would want to link him with armed robbery or violence against his own people. He stated categorically that anybody that would want to link him to such violence should first ask what he has to gain from such a dastardly act.

“It was then the Senate President mentioned that the desperate narrative that has been spun to implicate him after the robbery does not make any sense, as when he visited the monarch, he donated N10million for the care of the wounded — while it has been revealed that the money stolen by the robbers was just N7million.

“Dr. Saraki also stated that those who have tried and have failed to implicate him in the Offa robbery, have been so fixated on that unsuccessful mission that they are now trampling on the due process that would give justice to the victims, both dead or alive, and much-needed closure to their families and the affected community.”

“One thing is clear, the Nigerian public and the people of Offa know that Lai Mohammed’s utterances are synonymous with deliberate misinformation, unbridled untruths, and outright falsehoods. Right now, he is only playing the cheap politics that he is known to play when the general elections come around.

“The Offa people know how to differentiate between leaders like Dr. Saraki who have stood with them throughout the years and those Lagos-based politicians, like Lai Mohammed, who only come around to make noise, spew political propaganda, and use the tragic loss of their sons and daughters as cheap political points in an election season,” Olaniyonu added.