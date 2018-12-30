Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly attacked Buni Gari town in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State on Friday.

Concise News learned that the gunmen came to the town at night in a convoy of trucks and started shooting sporadically with residents fleeing for safety.

According to reports, the assault seems to be a reprisal attack as last week after two Boko Haram insurgents were reportedly killed by members of the vigilante.

The town which is about 63 kilometers away from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, is the ancestral home to APC National secretary and Yobe APC gubernatorial aspirant Mai Mala Buni.

Both the spokesman of 27 Taskforce Brigade and Yobe state commissioner of police could not confirm the attack as of the time of filing in this report.