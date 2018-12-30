Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Sunday, Dec. 30.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) included businessmen Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola in its 2019 presidential campaign council due to desperation, according to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. Concise News understands that Dangote and Otedola were, on Friday, included in the party’s campaign team as advisers for next year’s polls.

An associate of the late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has revealed that the deceased was killed by some expert marksmen. Badeh was murdered on December 18, 2018, by some unknown gunmen along Keffi-Abuja Road.

Junaid Mohammed, a Second Republic federal lawmaker, says President Muhammadu Buhari is unqualified to give a tribute to late ex-president Shehu Shagari. Shagari’s time on earth ended on Friday, December 28, at the age of 93.

The Nigerian Army has said the report that over 700 soldiers are missing with about 2,000 trapped after a Boko Haram attack on Baga, Borno State, is untrue. An online news outfit (not Concise News) had reported the incident but the Nigerian Army has described such as “erroneous.”

Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, and nine other senior police officers, have pulled out of the Force. Owoseni served as the police commissioner in Lagos from July 1, 2015, to September 1, 2017 and also as Benue police commissioner.

The remains of Nigeria’s first elected President, Shehu Shagari, were on Saturday laid to rest at his residence in Shagari area of Sokoto state, northwest Nigeria. The former Nigerian leader died on Friday at the National Hospital in Abuja, the country’s capital. He was 93 years old.

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated that his administration has fought the Boko Haram insurgents to a standstill since he became president on May 29, 2015. Buhari also noted that he had fulfilled his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that Nigerians are “hungry” because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stole the country blind. Amaechi also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was doing his best to rescue Nigeria from what he believes were the damages done by the PDP government for 16 years.

Junaid Mohammed has lambasted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola over their comments on the South West producing the President in 2023. He stressed the Buhari’s administration was attempting to derail the country’s democratic process and cause mayhem by making such a remark.

Liverpool on Saturday went nine points clear at the top of the English Premier League table after a 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal. The defeat leaves The Gunners languishing in fifth place two points below a top-four place, with Chelsea having a game in hand.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.